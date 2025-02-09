Schroder (recently traded) is available to make his Pistons debut Sunday against the Hornets, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

After starring for the Nets to begin the season, Schroder was shipped to Golden State in December, but he found himself on the move again ahead of the trade deadline as the Warriors pursued Jimmy Butler. Schroder found a solid home in Detroit, where he can mentor and operate as a backup point guard behind Cade Cunningham and provide the Pistons with backcourt insurance until Jaden Ivey (lower leg) is cleared to suit up again.