Schroder recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes in Thursday's 115-106 win over the New York Knicks.
Schroder returned to the Pistons bench Thursday due to Tobias Harris (heel) returning from a three-game absence, pitching in off the bench while finishing two points short of the double-digit mark. Schroder stepped in nicely in the starting lineup over the previous eight contests, averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds over that span.
More News
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Sliding to second unit vs. New York•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Minimal impact in loss•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Hands out seven dimes Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Hands out 11 assists•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Active Sunday•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Dealing with quad bruise•