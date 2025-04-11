Schroder recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes in Thursday's 115-106 win over the New York Knicks.

Schroder returned to the Pistons bench Thursday due to Tobias Harris (heel) returning from a three-game absence, pitching in off the bench while finishing two points short of the double-digit mark. Schroder stepped in nicely in the starting lineup over the previous eight contests, averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds over that span.