Schroder (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Schroder was sent to the Pistons in Wednesday's trade that revolved around Jimmy Butler going to the Warriors. Schroder wasn't able to play against the 76ers on Friday due to the trade still pending, but he could make his Pistons' debut Sunday if the transaction is finalized by then. Across 47 regular-season games between the Nets and Warriors, Schroder has averaged 14.4 points, 5.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 29.8 minutes per game. He will serve in a rotational role off the Pistons' bench, though he could see meaningful minutes Sunday if Cade Cunningham (ankle) is not cleared to play.