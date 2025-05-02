Schroder closed with nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Schroder fell just short of a double-double, doing everything he could to try and get the Pistons over the line. While the result was not what fans wanted to see, there are plenty of positives to take out of the season. While Schroder played a key role for Detroit down the stretch, the return of Jaden Ivey next season will almost certainly impact what Schroder can do.