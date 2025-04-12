Schroder ended Friday's 125-119 loss to the Bucks with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes.

Schroder has played off the bench in his last two outings, and the veteran guard will remain in that role if Cade Cunningham remains healthy in the postseason. Schroder can put up solid numbers if given enough minutes, but his fantasy upside will be limited in that bench role, particularly if Cunningham's minutes hover around the 38-to-40 range. Schroder is averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in 21 appearances since the beginning of March (eight starts).