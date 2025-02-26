Schroder is questionable to face Boston on Wednesday due to left ankle soreness.
This is a new issue for Schroder, but the questionable tag means he's likely day-to-day. The veteran point guard has averaged 18.1 minutes across six games with his new club. If he's unable to go, Marcus Sasser could pick up a handful of minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Provides lift offensively off bench•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Muted performance in win•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Cleared for debut•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Could debut Sunday•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Won't play Friday•
-
Pistons' Dennis Schroder: Traded to Detroit•