Schroder totaled five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to the Kings.

Schroder made his eighth consecutive start Monday but wasn't much of a factor in the defeat. The 31-year-old had been starting in place of Cade Cunningham (calf) but has started alongside Cunningham the past two games with Tobias Harris (heel) out. During his eight straight starts, Schroder has averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 33.3 percent shooting across 33.5 minutes per game.