Schroder (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Schroder was initially labeled questionable for Wednesday's tilt due to left ankle soreness. However, he's been downgraded to out and will be unavailable to face Boston. Look for Marcus Sasser to fill in as the backup point guard behind Cade Cunningham. Schroder's next chance to play will come Friday against Denver.