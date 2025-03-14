Schroder amassed 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Wizards.

Schroder led the way off the Pistons bench in Thursday's outing, leading all bench players in scoring and assists in a losing effort. Schroder has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark while coming off the bench in eight contests this season.