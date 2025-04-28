Schroder had six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This wasn't Schroder's best game, but the Pistons continue to rely heavily on the veteran guard. Through four games, he's seen 28.0 minutes per night with 13.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers, but he's shooting just 37.8 percent from the field.