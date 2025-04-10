Schroder won't start in Thursday's game against the Knicks.
The veteran guard will retreat to the bench due to Tobias Harris (heel) returning from a three-game absence. Schroder has averaged 11.8 points and 5.2 assists across 23.2 minutes per game in his last five outings off the bench.
