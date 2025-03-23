Schroder will start in Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
The veteran point guard will make his first start with Detroit due to Cade Cunningham (calf) being sidelined. Over his last five outings, Schroder has averaged 11.8 points and 5.2 assists across 23.2 minutes per contest.
