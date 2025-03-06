Schroder racked up 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds and seven assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 loss to the Clippers.

Schroder delivered his best performance since arriving in Detroit, scoring at least 20 points for the first time since late January. Schroder has slotted in as the sixth man for the Pistons, typically playing minutes in high teens. While this was a nice performance, it is unlikely to be the norm when it comes to his production.