Schroder (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Denver, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Schroder will return to game action after missing Wednesday's win over the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. The veteran point guard has averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per contest in six outings with the Pistons.