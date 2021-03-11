Smith will come off the bench Thursday against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With Delon Wright (adductor) returning to the starting five, Smith will resume his usual role off the bench. In his past five appearances off the pine, Smith has averaged 4.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 16.1 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Dennis Smith: Delivers triple-double in win•
-
Pistons' Dennis Smith: Puts up 17 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Dennis Smith: Produces well-rounded line•
-
Pistons' Dennis Smith: Scores season-high 14 points•
-
Pistons' Dennis Smith: Plays just 15 minutes in start•
-
Pistons' Dennis Smith: Dishes out five dimes Friday•