Smith (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

The 23-year-old was officially acquired from the Knicks on Monday in exchange for Derrick Rose, and the young guard's availability is in question while going through the league's health and safety protocols. Smith had already reported to the G League bubble in Orlando before the trade, so he could quickly be cleared to join his new team. Once cleared to take the court, he'll fight for minutes behind starter Delon Wright at the point.