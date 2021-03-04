Smith had 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals during Wednesday's 129-105 win over the Raptors.

The 23-year-old started his sixth consecutive contest and was relatively quiet from a scoring perspective, but he provided plenty of value across the board. Smith is averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals as a starter, and he should remain in that role until Delon Wright (groin) is cleared to return.