Smith logged zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks over 23 minutes in Friday's 109-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Smith played a season-high 23 minutes Friday, marking the most time he's seen on the court since he was acquired by the Pistons earlier in the month. Although the 23-year-old was held scoreless, he generated solid production in other areas on both ends of the floor. Over his first five games with Detroit, Smith appears to have carved out consistent playing time off the bench with his new team.