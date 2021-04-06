Smith has made one appearance in the Pistons' three games since he was cleared to return from back soreness, playing 12 minutes in a 125-81 loss to the Knicks on Saturday.

Smith failed to leave the bench in the other two contests in coach's decision, and that could start to become a common theme for the 23-year-old now that rookie first-round pick Killian Hayes is back in action after a prolonged absence due to a hip strain. Hayes will sit out Tuesday in Denver for the second half of the back-to-back set, but Smith could still find himself behind Saben Lee and Cory Joseph in the pecking order at point guard.