Smith started Sunday's game against the Magic but played only 15 minutes, finishing with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists, two steals and four turnovers.

With Delon Wright (groin) sitting out, Smith was installed as the starting point guard, but he failed to take advantage of the opportunity, as coach Dwane Casey rolled with Saben Lee (33 minutes) off the bench for most of the second half. Wright is slated to miss at least a couple of weeks, so Smith should have some more chances to make an impact before the All-Star break.