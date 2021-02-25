Smith scored 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go along with three rebonds, seven assists and three steals across 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Smith was unable to carry over his efficient shooting effort in Tuesday's effort. However, he started for the third consecutive game and played a season-high 26 minutes. He took advantage by topping five assists for the first time on the campaign and also racked up at least one steal for the fourth consecutive game. The Pistons have been comfortable experimenting with different combinations of players on the floor, meaning Smith should have a continued chance to see minutes -- particularly in the absence of Killian Hayes (hip) and Delon Wright (groin).