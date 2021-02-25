Smith scored 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Smith was unable to carry over his efficient shooting effort from Tuesday's effort. Nonetheless, he started for the third consecutive game and played a season-high 26 minutes, responding with a season high in assists while collecting at least one steal for the fourth consecutive game. The Pistons have been comfortable experimenting with different combinations of players on the floor, meaning Smith should have a continued chance to see minutes -- particularly in the absence of Killian Hayes (hip) and Delon Wright (groin).