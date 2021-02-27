Smith had 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, a rebound and a block across 27 minutes in Friday's loss against the Kings.

Smith has taken advantage of the fact that both Killian Hayes (hip) and Delon Wright (groin) are injured and has started four games in a row, putting up double-digit points in the last three and also dishing out at least six assists in the last two. He should experience decent upside as long as he's able to remain in the starting lineup.