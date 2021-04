Smith is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to left knee inflammation.

Smith had rejoined the starting lineup for each of the past two games and averaged 23.0 minutes per contest during that time. However, he apparently sustained a knee injury that puts his status for Sunday's matchup in jeopardy. If Smith is held out, Cory Joseph and Saben Lee should see significant run with Killian Hayes (hip) also unavailable.