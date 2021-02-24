Smith recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 win over the Magic.

Smith's 14 points marked a season high, and it was an impressive mark given that he saw limited minutes. However, his career trajectory remains murky at this point. He's scored in double digits just eight times in the past two seasons, and he's shot better than 40 percent from the field just once in his first four years. That said, Smith should see a decent amount of opportunity to get back on track with Detroit in the midst of a rebuild.