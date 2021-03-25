Smith could take over the starting role at point guard following the trade of Delon Wright to Sacramento, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The departure of Wright opens up the starting role at the point, and Smith is the likely candidate to step into the lineup. Wright was injured for the final seven games before the All-Star break, with Smith starting each of those contests and averaging 11.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 23.7 minutes. Joseph figures to fill a reserve role once he joins his new team.