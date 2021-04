Smith will start Thursday's game against the Kings, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smith was inserted into the starting lineup, replacing Saben Lee, after he had been in and out of the rotation lately. Smith had averaged 15.6 minutes per game in his last five appearances. In his last five starts for the Pistons, Smith averaged 11.4 points on 42.6 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 triples per game.