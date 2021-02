Smith was traded to the Pistons on Sunday along with draft compensation for Derrick Rose, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been out of the rotation for the Knicks this season, but he may get a chance to play a little more for a rebuilding Detroit squad. That said, the 2017 lottery pick has hugely struggled the last two seasons in New York, with averages of 5.3 points on 33.5 percent shooting, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 15.3 minutes per contest.