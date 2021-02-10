Smith (COVID-19 protocols) will be available to make his Pistons debut Thursday night against Indiana, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Smith was held out of Tuesday's win over Brooklyn, but he officially passed through protocols Wednesday and will be an option for coach Dwane Casey as the Pistons enter a Thursday/Friday back-to-back set. Smith appeared in only three games as a member of the Knicks, but he'll get a fresh start in Detroit and could emerge as the primary backup point guard behind Delon Wright.