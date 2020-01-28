Pistons' Derrick Rose: Absent from injury report
Rose (knee) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
The Pistons held Rose out of Monday's matchup due to right knee soreness, but the veteran guard will be ready to run the floor Wednesday in Brooklyn. He's started the last six games he's appeared in, averaging 23.5 points and seven dimes over that stretch.
