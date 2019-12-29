Pistons' Derrick Rose: Another solid outing off bench
Rose had 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 136-109 loss at San Antonio.
Rose has settled as Detroit's main scoring threat off the bench, and he has scored in double digits in each of his last 15 contests. He only has two double-doubles over that span, but his consistency scoring the rock has allowed him to remain fantasy relevant in most formats. Having scored 15 or more points in eight of his last eight games, Rose should remain a reliable fantasy asset Monday at Utah.
