Pistons' Derrick Rose: Another strong scoring effort
Rose ended with 18 points (8-12 DFG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason victory over the Mavericks.
Rose turned out again Wednesday scoring 18 points in 24 minutes. There are a number of takeaways here including the fact he has played decent minutes in both preseason games. He appears healthy and even has some of his bounce back. After a nice season with Minnesota, Rose is looking to build on that momentum. He is likely to be leading the second unit which is certainly not a bad thing. He comes with an obvious injury risk but should still be worth a look with a final pick.
