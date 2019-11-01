Pistons' Derrick Rose: Available off bench
Rose (hamstring) is active and will be available off the bench for Friday's game against the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Rose was considered probable with a minor hamstring issue, so his availability is no surprise. He's come off the bench in all five games this season and is averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 assists.
