Rose generated 20 points (10-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 12 assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's win over Houston.

Rose took over as lead playmaker after Blake Griffin went down early with a knee injury. The 12 dimes marked a season-high for the veteran guard as he recorded his third double-double of the year. Rose's been fantastic all year as he continues to assert himself as one of the league's top bench assets. In just 24.0 minutes per game, Rose's putting up phenomenal numbers of 16.4 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game with shooting splits of 48.4 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three and 87.0 percent from the line.