Pistons' Derrick Rose: Big night off bench
Rose scored a game-high 31 points (14-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-111 loss to the 76ers.
The veteran guard also committed six turnovers, but it was a fair tradeoff for another explosive scoring night. Rose has turned back the clock in his first few games for the Pistons, averaging better than 25 PPG, but his recent track record suggests injuries will slow him down soon enough. Enjoy the production while it lasts, but don't get too attached.
