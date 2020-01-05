Rose tallied a team-high 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Pistons' 111-104 win over the Warriors.

Coach Dwane Casey swapped Rose in for Tim Frazier at point guard with the Pistons' starting group to begin the third quarter, and the move paid off handsomely. Rose quickly ignited the Pistons with six points in the first six minutes of the quarter to guide the team to a 17-7 run, which proved instrumental in securing the road victory. As per usual, Rose didn't contribute much across the stat sheet, but he's proven to be a useful asset for fantasy managers in need of scoring and efficient shooting. Rose has reached double figures in each of his last 18 outings, averaging 17.2 points while converting at a 48.3 percent clip from the field during that stretch.