Pistons' Derrick Rose: Cleared to play
Rose (hip) will be available Wednesday against the Magic, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
As expected, Rose will return from a strained right hip to play his first game since Feb. 2. He started in his last nine appearances, so there's a strong chance he gets the nod Wednesday, though according to Rod Beard of The Detroit News, he'll be on a minutes restriction. Since January, Rose is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.0 minutes.
