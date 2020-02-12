Pistons' Derrick Rose: Coming off bench Wednesday
Rose will come off the bench during Wednesday's contest against Orlando, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Wednesday will mark the first time that Rose will come off the bench since Jan. 13, snapping a streak of nine straight starts. Rose has averaged 18.3 points and 5.9 assists over 34 previous appearances off the bench this season with the Pistons.
