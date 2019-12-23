Pistons' Derrick Rose: Deemed probable for Monday
Rose (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the 76ers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Rose is thus poised to return to action after his sore left knee prevented him from playing in Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls. The veteran guard has reached double figures in scoring in each of his previous 12 outings, averaging 16.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting from the field to go with 6.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers.
