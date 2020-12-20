Rose put up 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 99-96 preseason loss against the Wizards.

Rose co-led the Pistons in scoring along with Jerami Grant, but the main difference between both players is that Rose paced the team offensively despite coming off the bench. Rose is likely to be the Pistons' sixth man this season, but that shouldn't stop him from being a reliable contributor in most formats. He averaged 18.1 points per game last season despite starting just 15 of 50 games.