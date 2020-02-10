Pistons' Derrick Rose: Doubtful Monday
Rose (hip) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Rose will likely be held out for a fifth consecutive contest as he continues to nurse a strained left hip. Look for an official update from the team to come out ahead of tipoff clarifying the veteran guard's availability.
