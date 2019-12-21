Pistons' Derrick Rose: Downgraded to out
Rose (knee) will be rested for Saturday's game against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The often-injured Rose will get a rest day after playing 24 minutes Friday in Boston. In his absence, Tim Frazier and Langston Galloway could see expanded roles.
