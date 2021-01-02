Rose scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's win over the Celtics.

Rose continued to score very efficiently, with the only deficiency in his shooting coming from beyond the arc. He's posted near identical lines in every game this season, scoring between 13 and 17 points in every contest. He's also been a solid contributor in assists and steals, giving him value despite being limited to mid-20s minutes for the most part.