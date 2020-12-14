Rose racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes of Sunday's 99-91 preseason win over New York.
Rose has come off the bench in both of Detroit's preseason games thus far, but that hasn't stopped him from putting up double-digit point totals. The 32-year-old has averaged at least 18 points in three of his last four seasons.
