Pistons' Derrick Rose: Exits with ankle injury
Rose left Sunday's game against the Kings due to a right ankle injury and is questionable to return, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Rose appeared to land awkwardly on the ankle during the second quarter of Sunday's game, and he immediately headed to the locker room for treatment. At this point, the severity of the injury is unclear, but it's encouraging that a return has not been ruled out.
