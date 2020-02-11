Pistons' Derrick Rose: Expects to play Wednesday
Rose (hip) is expected to play Wednesday against Orlando.
Rose missed Monday's game against the Hornets, but he's been bumped up to "probable" on the latest injury report, implying that he'll be back to availability before the All-Star break. Rose could be limited after sitting out the last five games, and it's unclear if he'll be in the starting lineup.
