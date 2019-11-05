Pistons' Derrick Rose: Fails to practice
Rose (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Rose has missed the last two games due to a hamstring issue, and he appears likely to sit out of Wednesday's matchup with New York after failing to practice Tuesday. The team will likely provide an update on his availability closer to game time.
