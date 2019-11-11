Rose (hamstring) is considered a game-time call for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Rose came into the week with a questionable tag, and it looks like the Pistons will take the decision right up to the 7:00 PM ET tip. Rose has missed the last four games while battling a strained right hamstring. The Pistons have also been without Reggie Jackson (back) and Tim Frazier (shoulder), though they should get the latter back Monday night.