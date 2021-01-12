Rose (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Rose went through portions of Detroit's practice Tuesday, but coach Dwane Casey said his status for Wednesday's game is still uncertain. The 32-year-old guard has missed two games in a row due to knee soreness. Delon Wright will likely continue to take on additional minutes if Rose has to miss another game.
