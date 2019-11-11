Pistons' Derrick Rose: Good to go
Rose (hamstring) has been cleared to play Monday against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Rose was a game-time call due to a lingering hamstring strain, but he's been given the green light and figures to log a healthy chunk of minutes off the bench. Over six games this season, he's averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...