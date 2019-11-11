Rose (hamstring) has been cleared to play Monday against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Rose was a game-time call due to a lingering hamstring strain, but he's been given the green light and figures to log a healthy chunk of minutes off the bench. Over six games this season, he's averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds.